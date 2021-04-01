The Chiefs and Burton agreed to terms on a contract Thursday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Burton appeared in 15 games with the Saints last season, in which span he recorded a career-high seven carries for 18 yards. He also had four catches for 28 yards. While Burton could also get occasional offensive touches with the Chiefs, his main method of contributing will be as a blocker.
