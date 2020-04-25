Chiefs' Michael Danna: Heads to Kansas City

The Chiefs selected Danna in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 177th overall.

Danna, a graduate transfer who worked his way to Michigan, has the ideal motor for an edge rusher, but he lacks the obvious size and athletic abilities to be a key difference maker. He made just 17 starts for Central Michigan and Michigan combined, so he's raw enough to potentially develop into a rotational option along the front seven for Kansas City.