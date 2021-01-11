site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Activated from COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Danna was activated from the Chiefs' reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After passing the league's COVID-19 protocols, Danna is able to rejoin the Chiefs ahead of Sunday's AFC divisional-round matchup against the Browns.
