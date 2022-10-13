site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Full participant Thursday
Oct 13, 2022
Danna (calf) practiced fully Thursday.
Danna had missed the team's last three games with a calf injury, but his ability to log a full session Thursday indicates he's moved past the issue. If the 257-pounder is indeed cleared for action against the Bills on Sunday, he'd likely serve as a rotational piece on the
Chiefs' defensive line.
