Chiefs' Mike Danna: Heads to COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Chiefs placed Danna (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Danna has either tested positive for the virus or been deemed a close contact of someone who has. As a result, he'll need to clear all COVID-related protocols before returning to team facilities.
