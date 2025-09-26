Danna (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

The 27-year-old downgraded from full practice Thursday to a limited session Friday, suggesting he's trending the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's contest. Danna has appeared in two games for Kansas City this season, recording two total tackles across 47 defensive snaps. If he's sidelined for the second consecutive time in Week 4, expect Charles Omenihu to see see increased work on the Chiefs' defensive line.