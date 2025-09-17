Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Danna (quadriceps) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The 27-year-old from Michigan sustained a quadriceps injury in Kansas City's Week 2 loss to the Eagles, so it's no surprise he's missing Wednesday's practice. His participation in practice Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in the Week 3 matchup against the Giants. If Danna is unable to go, expect Charles Omenihu and Ashton Gillotte to see increased defensive work.