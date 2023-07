Danna (calf) was absent from Saturday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

He was also absent during Friday's practice along with tight end Jody Fortson and linebacker Drue Tranquill. Danna registered 27 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 games last season and is a key depth piece for a Chiefs' defensive front led by Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and George Karlaftis.