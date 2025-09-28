Danna (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Danna has been dealing with a quad injury sustained during the Chiefs' Week 2 loss to the Eagles. He was a limited participant Wednesday before practicing in full Thursday. But, he was downgraded to a non-participant Friday, and he'll now be sidelined for the second week in a row. In his absence, Charles Omenihu and/or Ashton Gillotte should see increased work Sunday versus Baltimore. Danna's next chance to play is Week 5 versus the Jaguars on Monday, Oct. 6.