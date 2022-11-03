site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Returns in full
RotoWire Staff
Nov 2, 2022
Danna (calf) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
Danna has been dealing with a calf injury over the last few weeks, but he took a key step forward by returning to practice in full Wednesday. He should return to the field Sunday against Tennessee barring any setbacks.
