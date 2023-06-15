Edwards is dealing with a hamstring injury, according to head coach Andy Reid, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Edwards joined the Chiefs this offseason as a free agent after spending the first four seasons of his career in Tampa Bay. It's unclear when the 27-year-old picked up the injury, but he should be ready by training camp, according to Reid. He's expected to at least compete for the starting job at free safety across from Justin Reid.