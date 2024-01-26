Edwards (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Edwards sustained a concussion in the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Bills, but he could still be trending in the right direction to play Sunday. The 27-year-old seems to have progressed throughout Kansas City's week of practice, beginning with a DNP on Wednesday and ending with a full session Friday. If Edwards is unable to go for the AFC Championship Game, Deon Bush would likely get the nod at free safety.