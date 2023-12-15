Edwards (illness) carries no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Edwards' status for Sunday looked up in the air after logging back-to-back DNP's, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and he seems to be over his illness. Edwards had his most productive game of the season in Week 14 against the Bills when he registered 11 tackles (10 solo) while playing a season-high 71 defensive snaps.