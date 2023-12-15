Edwards (illness) carries no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Edwards' status for Sunday looked up in the air after logging back-to-back DNP's, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and he seems to be over his illness. Edwards had his most productive game of the season in Week 14 against the Bills when he registered 11 tackles (10 solo) while playing a season-high 71 defensive snaps.
More News
-
Chiefs' Mike Edwards: Logs second straight DNP•
-
Chiefs' Mike Edwards: Productive in first start•
-
Chiefs' Mike Edwards: Stepping in as starting safety•
-
Chiefs' Mike Edwards: Healthy ahead of training camp•
-
Chiefs' Mike Edwards: Ailing during offseason•
-
Chiefs' Mike Edwards: Headed to Kansas City•