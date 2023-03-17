Edwards signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Edwards is coming off of the best season of his career, where he set a new high in tackles with 82 (52 solo). The 2019 third-round pick should be in line to start at safety alongside Justin Reid, and he will look to help improve the defending Super Bowl champions' secondary.
