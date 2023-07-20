Edwards (hamstring) is "one hundred percent" heading into the Chiefs' training camp this month, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Edwards arrived to the Chiefs' facilities early due to a lingering hamstring injury that limited him during OTAs, but the safety appears ready to go now ahead of the team's upcoming training camp. Edwards is entering his first campaign in Kansas City after four years with the Buccaneers, recording a career-high 82 tackles, including a sack, while adding three pass deflections and two interceptions over 13 contests in 2022.