Edwards (illness) will not practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Edwards was also unable to practice Wednesday putting his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots in question. Assuming he can get over his illness in the next couple of days, he should be able to suit it up for the contest. If not, Chamarri Conner would likely step in for Edwards at safety.
