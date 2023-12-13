Edwards recorded 11 tackles (10 solo) during Kansas City's 20-17 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Edwards got the start for the first time this season with Bryan Cook (ankle) on injured reserve and managed to lead the team in tackles. The 27-year-old will look to keep producing when the Chiefs take on the Patriots later this week.
