Edwards (knee) is back in the game Monday against the Raiders after exiting earlier in the first half, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

The starting free safety was testing his knee on the sideline before returning, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Chamarri Conner replaced Edwards but went back to the bench after the former's return. Conner has three tackles, including a tackle for a loss, in the game so far.