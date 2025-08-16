Chiefs' Mike Edwards: Ruled out with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks due to a hamstring issue.
Edwards was ruled out midway through the second half. The veteran safety recorded three tackles (two solo) prior to his exit. Edwards signed with the Chiefs in early April and is expected to take on a depth role in the secondary during the upcoming campaign.
