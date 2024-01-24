Edwards (concussion) will not practice Wednesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Edwards entered the league's concussion protocols during Saturday's divisional-round win over the Bills and remains there for now. The Kentucky product will likely need to get in at least a limited practice before Sunday, and will also need to be cleared by an independent neurologist to have any chance of suiting up against the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. If Edwards is unable to do so, Deon Bush may draw the start opposite Justin Reid at safety.