Edwards (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Edwards sustained a concussion during the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Bills, but he was able to return to practice in a limited fashion Thursday after logging a DNP on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has been filling in for the injured Bryan Cook (ankle) at free safety, so if Edwards is unable to clear protocol before Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Kansas City would likely start Deon Bush, who's made only 12 starts over his eight-year NFL career.