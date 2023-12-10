Edwards is warming up as the starting free safety for Sunday's game against the Bills with Bryan Cook on injured reserve with an ankle injury, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Edwards has played on 337 defensive snaps in 12 games this season, recording 28 tackles, five passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery. The fifth-year pro signed with the Chiefs in the offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Buccaneers.