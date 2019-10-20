Play

Pennel signed a contract with the Chiefs on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Pennel spent training camp with the Patriots but was unable to make the season-opening roster. The 28-year-old should serve as a rotational defensive tackle for the Chiefs and fills the spot of Terrell McClain, who was released in a corresponding move.

