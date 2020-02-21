Play

Pennel notched 24 tackles (13 solo) across eight regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2019.

Pennel also made seven tackles in three postseason appearances. The 28-year-old joined Kansas City in Week 8 of the regular season after spending time with New England during training camp, and he immediately slotted into a rotational role at defensive tackle. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories