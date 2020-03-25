Play

Pennel is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pennel signed on with the eventual Super Bowl Champions in Week 8 of the 2019 season, notching 24 tackles (13 solo) during the second-half of the season. A rotational lineman, he could see increased reps next season as he becomes more acclimated with the Chiefs' defensive schemes.

