Purcell signed with the Chiefs on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

This will be Purcell's second stint with the Chiefs this year after he signed a reserve/future deal with them in January before being released in April. Purcell was not on an active roster in 2017 and has appeared in 42 career games, and he would be little more than a depth option on Kansas City's final roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories