Remmers (back) was labelled as questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Kansas City proved capable of escaping South Beach with a 33-27 win, however, an injury to the veteran is a situation that merits monitoring heading into the postseason run. Mitchell Schwartz (back) has been on IR since Nov. 22, but he will reclaim his starting right tackle spot once healthy. Remmers may have soon been bumped from his RT duties even if not dealing with injury, but he nonetheless provides value given his ability to plug in at multiple spots along the line.