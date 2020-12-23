site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Mike Remmers: Back to full practice
Remmers (back/neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Remmers appears to have put his injuries in the rear-view mirror after missing last week's win over the Saints. He's expected to start at right tackle Sunday against the Falcons.
