Remmers signed a one-year $3.5 million contract with the Chiefs on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Remmers became the Chiefs starting right tackle last year after 2018 All-Pro Mitchell Schwartz aggravated a back injury Week 6 and was forced to sit out the remainder of the season. Remmers and the entire Kansas City offensive line were dominated by Tampa Bay's front in the Super Bowl, surrendering three sacks and an eye-popping 10 QB hits. The Chiefs may not be done surveying starting options just yet, but Remmers will be penciled in at right tackle for now.