Chiefs' Mike Weber: Signs reserve/future contract
Weber signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to the NFL's official transaction report.
Weber signed with the Chiefs less than a month ago after spending the majority of the 2019 season on the Cowboys' practice squad. He'll now get a chance to develop in the Chiefs system this offseason as he looks to crack the 53-man roster in the fall.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Tight end projections: More options
Heath Cummings likes a lot of the tight ends heading into 2020.
-
2/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates players with strong second half performances in 2019,...
-
2020 WR Projections: A Terry on top
Heath Cummings says last year's rookie class is ready to explode in 2020.
-
2/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers from a Fantasy...
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...