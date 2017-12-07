Chiefs' Mitch Morse: Does not practice Wednesday
Morse (foot) did not participate at the Chiefs' practice Wednesday.
Morse exited Sunday's loss against the Jets with a foot sprain and is currently considered day-to-day. The 25-year-old has already missed five games this season due to a similar injury.
