Chiefs' Mitch Morse: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Morse (foot) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.
Morse exited Sunday's loss against the Jets with a foot sprain and is currently considered day-to-day. The 25-year-old has already missed five games this season due to a similar injury.
