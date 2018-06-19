Chiefs' Mitch Morse: Has screw removed from ankle
Morse recently had a screw removed from his ankle and is making progress in his recovery, the Chiefs' official site reports.
Morse continues to work his way back from a foot injury that sent him to injured reserve late in 2018. While he hasn't done much of anything during the offseason program, his level of participation at various points in training camp should be a better indicator of his availability for Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mock: Waiting on WR in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft from the middle...
-
Old faces in new places
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....