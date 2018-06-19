Morse recently had a screw removed from his ankle and is making progress in his recovery, the Chiefs' official site reports.

Morse continues to work his way back from a foot injury that sent him to injured reserve late in 2018. While he hasn't done much of anything during the offseason program, his level of participation at various points in training camp should be a better indicator of his availability for Week 1.

