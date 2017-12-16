The Chiefs placed Morse (foot) on injured reserve Friday.

Morse was unable to play in last week's 26-15 victory over the Raiders, and was subsequently ruled out for the Cheifs' Week 15 matchup against the Chargers. He will presumably be replaced by Laurent Duvernay-Tardif at guard going forward.

