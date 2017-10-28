Chiefs' Mitch Morse: Nearing return for Week 8
Morse (foot) has a good chance to play in Monday's game against the Broncos, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Morse has been battling a foot injury for quite some time and has yet to play since Week 2. Per the report, Morse has "a good chance to play." Even if he plays, it's unsure what kind of role he'll have in the short term.
