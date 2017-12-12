Morse (foot) will not participate in Tuesday's practice, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Morse is still feeling the effects of a foot injury that held him out of Sunday's game against the Raiders. The center should be considered day-to-day until the team releases its official injury report for Saturday's game against the Chargers.

