Chiefs' Mitch Morse: Not practicing Tuesday
Morse (foot) will not participate in Tuesday's practice, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Morse is still feeling the effects of a foot injury that held him out of Sunday's game against the Raiders. The center should be considered day-to-day until the team releases its official injury report for Saturday's game against the Chargers.
