Chiefs' Mitch Morse: Out again Week 11
Morse (concussion) will remained sidelined for Monday's game versus the Chiefs, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Morse's absence will mark his fifth straight missed due to a concussion. Austin Reiter will presumably again serve as the Chiefs' starting center in his absence.
