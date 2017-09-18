Chiefs' Mitch Morse: Out for several weeks, won't need surgery
Morse (foot) will not need surgery but will be sidelined for several weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The good news is that Morse's foot injury won't require surgery. Unfortunately, the injury will still need rest for a full recovery and it looks like that could take a few weeks.
