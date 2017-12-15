Chiefs' Mitch Morse: Out Saturday
Morse (foot) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Chargers.
Morse was unable to participate in practice throughout the week, so this decision is unsruprising. The absence will mark his second consecutive due to a foot injury. Look for the 25-year-old to be replaced at center by Jordan Devey.
