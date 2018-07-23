Morse (foot) has received medical clearance to return to football activities, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Morse sat out the entirety of the offseason program while recovering from a foot injury that cost him the final month of the 2017 season. After getting the screws from his ankle fully removed in June, Morse is now healthy enough to participate in training camp, which opens July 26 for Kansas City.

