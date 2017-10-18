Chiefs' Mitch Morse: Remains out Week 7
Morse (foot) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Raiders.
Though he's now set to miss his sixth straight game, Morse was able to practice in a limited fashion all week and seems to be nearing a return.
