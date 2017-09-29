Play

Morse (foot) still isn't practicing, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

There's no sign when Morse, who's tending to a sprained foot, could be back in action. Thus, expect Zach Fulton to continue starting at center until further notice.

