Morse (foot) was a non-participant at the Chiefs' practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Morse did not practice Tuesday as well, and his chances of suiting up for Saturday's game against the Chargers don't appear overly optimistic. Thursday's practice session could change that outlook entirely, but if not, Jordan Devey would be slated for another start at center for the Chiefs.

