Morse is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets with a foot injury, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Morse was taken to the locker room in a cart after being helped off the field, and has already missed five games this season with a foot injury. Jordan Devey is his likely replacement at center as long as Morse is sidelined.

