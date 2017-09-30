Chiefs' Mitch Morse: Will not play Monday
Morse (foot) was officially ruled out for Monday's game against the Redskins, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Morse has been dealing with a foot sprain since mid-September and was expected to miss several weeks. The 25-year-old did not practice this week and could easily sit out another week or two. Zach Fulton will likely continue to start at center in his absence.
More News
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...