Play

Morse (foot) was officially ruled out for Monday's game against the Redskins, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Morse has been dealing with a foot sprain since mid-September and was expected to miss several weeks. The 25-year-old did not practice this week and could easily sit out another week or two. Zach Fulton will likely continue to start at center in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories