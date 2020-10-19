site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Aggravates back injury
RotoWire Staff
Oct 19, 2020
Schwartz won't return to Monday's game against the Bills after suffering a back injury.
Schwartz carried a questionable tag into Monday's game due to a back injury, and it appears he's aggravated the issue. Mike Remmers is expected to slot in at right tackle for the remainder of the game.
