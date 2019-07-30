Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Considered day-to-day
Schwartz is considered day-to-day with back spasms, but the situation isn't considered to be a concern Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Schwartz was forced to leave practice early Monday. It obviously bodes well that the team isn't concerned by the 30-year-old's situation, as his absence would impact the Kansas City offense as a whole to some degree. Schwartz was graded as Pro Football Focus' fourth-best tackle overall in 2018 and was one of only three tackles to receive top-10 grades in both pass and run blocking. The Chiefs signed Schwartz to a one-year, $11.26 million extension in June to lock him up through the 2021 season.
