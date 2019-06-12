Schwartz signed a one-year, $11.255 million extension with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Schwartz is now the second-highest paid right tackle in the league one season after taking home first-team All-Pro honors. He also graded out as Pro Football Focus' fourth-ranked tackle overall and was one of only three tackles to have top-10 grades in both pass- and run-blocking. Schwartz is now under contract with Kansas City through 2021 and his continued presence will be good news for Patrick Mahomes, Damien Williams and the rest of the Chiefs offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories