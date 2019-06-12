Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Earns payday
Schwartz signed a one-year, $11.255 million extension with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Schwartz is now the second-highest paid right tackle in the league one season after taking home first-team All-Pro honors. He also graded out as Pro Football Focus' fourth-ranked tackle overall and was one of only three tackles to have top-10 grades in both pass- and run-blocking. Schwartz is now under contract with Kansas City through 2021 and his continued presence will be good news for Patrick Mahomes, Damien Williams and the rest of the Chiefs offense.
More News
-
Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Not practicing to begin week•
-
Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Active for Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz: Questionable to play•
-
Johnny Manziel becomes a Fantasy sleeper as a Brown•
-
Browns place eight probables on Friday injury report•
-
Mitchell Schwartz ready to roll for game against Jets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy Football 2019 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Rookies lead the way
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of late-round options in Sleepers 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Breakouts 2.0: Jacobs, Cook and more
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to target in Breakouts 2.0, naming 12 guys who...
-
Busts 2.0: Avoid Brown, Bell, Ben
Jamey Eisenberg updates his list of players to avoid in Busts 2.0, naming 12 guys you should...