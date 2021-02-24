Schwartz had back surgery Wednesday, NFL.com's Nick Shook reports.
Schwartz last played in a game Week 6, but he held off on surgery with the hope of returning for a playoff run. While he never made it back on the field, Schwartz said he'll be healthy for 2021, noting that the recovery process from his surgery isn't too bad. He's under contract with the Chiefs through 2021 -- his age-32 season -- with a reasonable cap hit of $9.85 million. Schwartz was a 16-game starter in each of his eight NFL seasons prior to 2020, primarily playing right tackle.