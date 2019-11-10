Play

Schwartz was forced out of Sunday's game against the Titans with a knee injury.

The Chiefs' offensive front is in rough shape. It entered the game without Eric Fisher (sports hernia) and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), and now it's missing Schwartz and Martinas Rankin (knee). Stefen Wisniewski or Andrew Wylie will likely bump to right tackle in the meantime.

